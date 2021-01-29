COVID vaccines given to childcare workers too early

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway in Nashville regarding a group of childcare workers who reportedly got vaccinated for COVID-19 before their phase was slated.

The Metro Health Department says Primrose Academy staff members received the vaccine at the health department despite childcare falling into phase 1b.

Currently, Nashville is still vaccinated healthcare workers, those with disabilities and the elderly.

The investigation shows Primrose was on the list of healthcare providers given to the Metro Health Department from the Tennessee Department of Health. Primrose reportedly made 60 appointments for staff members.

The Metro Health Department says staff members at Primrose were vaccinated due to an error on the state’s list. The staff members will be given their second doses so the first doses of the vaccine will not be wasted.