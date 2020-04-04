COVID: Researchers studying impact on marijuana users

(CNN) — Researchers from The University of Miami are studying the effects of the coronavirus on medical marijuana users.

Many people who use medicinal cannabis have chronic conditions and those are often the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Researchers want to document how these individuals are faring during the pandemic. They will use an anonymous electronic survey to gather data on the mental and physical health of those patients.

The study will also look at whether sharing joints and vapes could be a contributing factor to the spread of coronavirus.

