COVID in Tennessee: 986 cases, 38 deaths reported April 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 6.

Cases

The department reported 986 new cases, putting the state at 818,008 total cases, with 678,220 confirmed and 139,788 probable. There are currently 12,553 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,068 additional cases per day (+2% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,065 (-3% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 38 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,967 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 793,488 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,402 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 853 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,936 (17%) available floor beds in the state, down 11% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 292 (14%) available ICU beds in the state, down 10% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,294,303 tests with 6,476,295 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.2%. Tuesday’s update added 8,633 tests to the state’s total with 8.57% percent-positive cases.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will support legislation to prohibit any government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine passports, he said Tuesday. In a statement, the governor said “I oppose vaccine passports” and added the vaccine “should be a personal health choice, not a government requirement.”