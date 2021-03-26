COVID in Tennessee: 781 cases, 20 deaths reported March 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Friday, March 26.

Cases

The department reported 781 new cases, putting the state at 806,792 total cases, with 670,431 confirmed and 136,361 probable. There are currently 13,561 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,167 additional cases per day (-13% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,244 (-4% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 20 additional deaths bringing the state up to 11,816 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 781,415 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 977 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 802 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,813 (16%) available floor beds in the state, up 2% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 234 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, down 14% from the previous day’s report. This marks five straight days of drops in available ICU beds. The state has seen a drop of 43% in available beds since Monday’s report of 407 ICU beds.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,159,980 tests with 6,353,188 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Friday’s update added 15,525 tests to the state’s total with 7.06% percent-positive cases.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 2.4 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and just over 20% of the state has received at least one dose.

A total of 250 people in Tennessee have tested positive for the U.K. COVID variant, as nine others have confirmed cases of another undisclosed variant, the state’s health department said Thursday night. In a statement released to News 2, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health said there have been 250 cases of the B117 variant strain, known as the U.K. variant, over the last few months.