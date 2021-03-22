COVID in Tennessee: 732 cases, no additional deaths reported March 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, March 22.

Cases

The department reported 732 new cases, putting the state at 801,645 total cases, with 666,643 confirmed and 135,002 probable. There are currently 13,384 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Deaths

TDH confirmed zero additional deaths but appeared to report four deaths over the weekend, bringing the state up to 11,713 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 776,548 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 752 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 756 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,228 (19%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 407 (20%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,095,028 tests with 6,293,058 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Monday’s update added 7,842 tests to the state’s total with 6.92% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than two million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, just over 19% of the state has received at least one dose.

Vaccine eligibility expanded across Tennessee on Monday with the addition of two new groups now eligible: Phases 2a/2b and those 55+. Now anyone 55 and up and people that work in critical infrastructure can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Bill Lee spoke about the expansion in a video he shared on Monday morning. Lee also announced that every Tennessean 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine no later than April 5.