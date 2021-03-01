COVID in Tennessee: 689 cases, 10 deaths reported Mar. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, March 1.

Cases

The department reported 689 new cases, putting the state at 775,693 total cases, with 649,664 confirmed and 126,029 probable.

There are currently 13,517 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases since October 3, 2020 (13,502).

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,372 additional cases per day (-3% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,224 (-3% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 10 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,421 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 750,755 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 892 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 871 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 18,620.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,963 (17%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 300 (15%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,789,970 tests with 6,014,277 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%. Monday’s update added 9,109 tests to the state’s total with 6.15% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 1,393,334 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, 12.72% of the state has received at least one dose.

Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine were scheduled to be shipped Sunday night and will begin to be delivered to states for injections starting on Tuesday.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

Last week, Governor Bill Lee issued an updated executive order that gives continuing guidance to localities about mask mandates.

In the updated executive order, it read in part, “county mayors in the 89 counties that do not have a locally run county health department shall have the authority to issue orders or measures requiring or recommending the wearing of face coverings within their jurisdictions.”

This Friday will mark one year since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Tennessee on March 5, 2020.