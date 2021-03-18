COVID in Tennessee: 661 cases, 23 additional deaths reported March 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 18.

The department reported 661 new cases, putting the state at 796,624 total cases, with 663,230 confirmed and 133,394 probable. There are currently 12,278 active COVID-19 cases in the state, a 4% decrease from the day before.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,216 additional cases per day (-9% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is also 1,227 (-5% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 23 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,681 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 772,665 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,201 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 661 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,882 (16%) available floor beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 316 (15%) available ICU beds in the state, down 5% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,034,682 tests with 6,238,058 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Thursday’s update added 7,869 tests to the state’s total with 6.80% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Volunteers with an active healthcare license are needed for Nashville’s largest one-day COVID-19 vaccination event at Nissan Stadium Saturday.