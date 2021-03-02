COVID in Tennessee: 644 cases, 15 deaths reported Mar. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 2.

Cases

The department reported 644 new cases, putting the state at 776,337 total cases, with 650,084 confirmed and 126,253 probable.

There are currently 13,125 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases since June 26, 2020 (13,114).

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,289 additional cases per day (-6% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,201 (-2% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 15 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,436 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 751,776 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,021 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 884 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,771 (15%) available floor beds in the state, down 10% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 249 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, down 17% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,797,475 tests with 6,021,138 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%. Tuesday’s update added 7,505 tests to the state’s total with 5.93% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday during a news conference that the state will be moving to Phase 1C of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan next week.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

For the second consecutive year, the County Music Association has decided to cancel CMA Fest.

Last week, Governor Bill Lee issued an updated executive order that gives continuing guidance to localities about mask mandates.

In the updated executive order, it read in part, “county mayors in the 89 counties that do not have a locally run county health department shall have the authority to issue orders or measures requiring or recommending the wearing of face coverings within their jurisdictions.”

This Friday will mark one year since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Tennessee on March 5, 2020.