COVID in Tennessee: 420 cases, 9 deaths reported March 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, March 8.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 783,904 as of March 8, 2021 including 11,556 deaths, 722 current hospitalizations and 759,025 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 8.03%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/8M8MRT6wOE — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 8, 2021

Earlier in the day, the state reported 722 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,201 (19%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 320 (16%) available ICU beds in the state.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 1.6 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee and just over 14% of the state has received at least one dose.

Nashville joined the state of Tennessee by moving into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday. Registration began at 7 a.m. and all appointment spots were filled by about 11 a.m., the health department said. More appointments are expected to open on Friday on the registration website.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recommendations released Monday also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way — in a single household — with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.