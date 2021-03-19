COVID in Tennessee: 1,997 cases, 8 additional deaths reported March 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Friday, March 19.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 798,621 as of March 19, 2021 including 11,709 deaths, 708 current hospitalizations and 773,817 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.07%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/OdnCKDNupN — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 19, 2021

The health department reported 1,997 new cases, bringing the state to 798,621 total cases. Of those cases, 664,635 are confirmed and 133,986 are probable.

TDH also confirmed eight additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 11,709 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 773,817 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,152 in the last 24 hours.

There are 708 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 7,060,847 tests. The latest update added 26,165 tests to the state’s total.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than two million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee.

COVID Variant

TDH reported on Thursday that Tennessee has had 71 confirmed cases of the UK variant and one case of the South African variant B.1.351.