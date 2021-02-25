COVID in Tennessee: 1,994 cases, 55 deaths reported Feb. 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 25.

Cases

The department reported 1,994 new cases, putting the state at 770,940 total cases, with 646,494 confirmed and 124,446 probable.

There are currently 14,419 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases since October 4, 2020 (14,229).

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,377 additional cases per day (+12% change since the previous day). This is the third straight day the 7-day average has increased. The last time the average increased three days in a row was at the beginning of January. The 14-day new cases average is 1,351 (+2% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 55 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,321 total deaths. The state has added 1,671 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 67 additional deaths per day. February currently ranks as Tennessee’s third deadliest month of the pandemic (#1 January: 2,743; #2 December: 2,305).

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 745,200 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,946 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 982 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,762 (15%) available floor beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 255 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, down 8% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,735,104 tests with 5,964,164 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%, dropping for the first time in over a month. Thursday’s update added 25,704 tests to the state’s total with 6.45% percent-positive cases.

For the month of February, the state is reporting an average of 16,309 tests processed per day. That number is the lowest daily average Tennessee has reported since June 2020 (11,893 per day).

During the first 25 days of January, the state reported 626,908 tests processed. A month earlier in December (Tennessee’s current record-holder for most tests processed), 941,784 tests had been processed. For February, the state has processed 407,720 tests so far — 200K+ less than January and less than half of December’s tests during the same time frame.

Vaccine Tracker

Vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is now underway in 90 of the state’s 95 counties.

Starting Friday, Davidson County residents 65+ can make reservations and receive their first dose of the vaccine.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

Shelby County ‘Vaccine Wastage’ Investigation

This week the Tennessee Department of Health provided information on the investigation of reported wastage of COVID-19 vaccine by the Shelby County Health Department, which found seven incidents of vaccine waste, amounting to more than 2,400 wasted doses. The investigation also uncovered an excess of about 30,000 doses.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said he still had confidence in the leadership of the health department and the county’s side of the story hadn’t been told.

“There was 50,000 doses on the shelf. But a lot of those doses were for teacher vaccinations and for missed appointments, so a lot of this story hasn’t been told,” Harris said. “So we’re going to tell this story and put out the right information.”

Wednesday afternoon, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey released a statement saying Mayor Harris’s comments alerted them to more significant violations in the county’s vaccine program.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will be allowed to remain open until 1 a.m. daily beginning Monday. During his weekly news briefing, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said recent coronavirus metrics have shown improvement, allowing for restaurants and bars to stay open an hour later than the current closing time of midnight, as of March 1.

Metro Health officials also approved a plan for fans to attend the upcoming SEC men’s basketball tournament.