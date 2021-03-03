COVID in Tennessee: 1,598 cases, 23 deaths reported Mar. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 3.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 777,935 as of March 3, 2021 including 11,459 deaths, 895 current hospitalizations and 752,966 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.95%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/j4GC8GayPr — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 3, 2021

Earlier in the day, the state reported 895 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,692 (15%) available floor beds in the state, down 1% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 246 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, down 1% from the previous day’s report.

Vaccine Tracker

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday during a news conference that the state will be moving to Phase 1C of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan next week.