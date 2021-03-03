COVID in Tennessee: 1,598 cases, 23 deaths reported Mar. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 3.
Earlier in the day, the state reported 895 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.
Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,692 (15%) available floor beds in the state, down 1% from the previous day’s report.
ICU Bed Availability: There are 246 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, down 1% from the previous day’s report.
Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday during a news conference that the state will be moving to Phase 1C of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan next week.