COVID in Tennessee: 1,535 cases, 9 deaths reported April 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 15.

Cases

The department reported 1,535 new cases, putting the state at 829,114 total cases, with 686,174 confirmed and 142,940 probable. There are currently 13,753 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,164 additional cases per day (+1% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,107 (-2% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed nine additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,041 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 803,320 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,186 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 792 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,661 (14%) available floor beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 235 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, down 1% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,427,609 tests with 6,598,495 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.2%. Thursday’s update added 19,175 tests to the state’s total with 6.35% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 3.4 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 31.6% of the state has received at least one dose with 19.7% of people fully vaccinated.

CDC data reveals vaccine hesitancy is high in Tennessee as the state has one of the lowest rates of fully vaccinated adults in the country.

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. The Tennessee Department of Health released a statement saying the state will follow the federal recommendation and pause the use of the vaccine.

The Metro Public Health Department reported Tuesday morning those scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the drive-thru vaccination site at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will receive the Pfizer vaccine instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Wednesday afternoon that restaurant and bar hours can be extended back to normal closing times, as well as capacity increased as Nashville reaches a new milestone in getting residents vaccinated.