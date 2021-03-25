COVID in Tennessee: 1,519 cases, 4 deaths reported March 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 25.

There are currently 13,777 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier in the day, the state reported 815 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,770 (15%) available floor beds in the state, down 4% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 271 (13%) available ICU beds in the state, down 12% from the previous day’s report.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 2.2 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and nearly 20% of the state has received at least one dose.

Vaccine eligibility expanded across Tennessee on Monday with the addition of two new groups now eligible: Phases 2a/2b and those 55+. Now anyone 55 and up and people that work in critical infrastructure can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, Governor Bill Lee announced that all Tennesseans age 16+ will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by April 5. But on Wednesday, Montgomery, Maury, Dickson, Rutherford, and Williamson Counties expanded their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all individuals 16 years and older.

