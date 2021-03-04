COVID in Tennessee: 1,514 cases, 42 deaths reported March 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 4.

Cases

The department reported 1,514 new cases, putting the state at 779,449 total cases, with 652,083 confirmed and 127,366 probable. There are currently 13,483 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,216 additional cases per day (-5% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,296 (+3% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 42 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,501 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 754,465 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,499 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 864 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,738 (15%) available floor beds in the state, up 3% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 246 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, down 1% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,834,882 tests with 6,055,433 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%. Thursday’s update added 17,761 tests to the state’s total with 4.67% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Nashville will move into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday, Mayor John Cooper said during his weekly news briefing.

Earlier in the week, the Tennessee Department of Health also announced the 89 counties under its jurisdiction would also move into Phase 1c on Monday. The department said the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine helped move the state along in its plan.

As Tennessee and Davidson County enter Phase 1C of its vaccination plan, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown is presenting a special vaccine offer dedicated to pregnant women.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

For the second consecutive year, the County Music Association has decided to cancel CMA Fest.

Last week, Governor Bill Lee issued an updated executive order that gives continuing guidance to localities about mask mandates.

In the updated executive order, it read in part, “county mayors in the 89 counties that do not have a locally run county health department shall have the authority to issue orders or measures requiring or recommending the wearing of face coverings within their jurisdictions.”

This Friday will mark one year since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Tennessee on March 5, 2020.