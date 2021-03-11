COVID in Tennessee: 1,512 cases, 17 deaths reported March 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 11.

Cases

The department reported 1,512 new cases, putting the state at 788,109 total cases, with 657,721 confirmed and 130,388 probable. There are currently 12,516 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the lowest number of active cases since June 25, 2020 (12,187).

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,237 additional cases per day (0% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,226 (-3% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 17 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,623 total deaths. Tennessee has reported 212 additional deaths so far this month. The state is averaging 19 deaths per day in March, down from the average of 63 in February and 88 in January.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 763,970 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,506 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 683 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,948 (17%) available floor beds in the state, down 3% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 296 (15%) available ICU beds in the state, up 3% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,944,400 tests with 6,156,291 negative results. The percentage of positive cases dropped slightly to 11.3%. Thursday’s update added 20,958 tests to the state’s total with 5.65% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Registration for Nashville’s largest one-day COVID-19 vaccination event opened to the public Wednesday, filling all 10,000 slots just after noon.

Additional large-scale drive-thru vaccine events will be planned in coming weeks in other areas of Nashville, based on the availability of vaccine.

Metro Health officials said the department is continuing to open additional slots at the ongoing COVID vaccine clinic at Music City Center and expect to reopen slots Friday morning for the coming two weeks.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recommendations released Monday also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way — in a single household — with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.