COVID in Tennessee: 1,459 cases, 34 additional deaths reported March 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 23.

Cases

The department reported 1,459 new cases, putting the state at 803,104 total cases, with 667,636 confirmed and 135,468 probable. There are currently 13,537 active COVID-19 cases in the state, up over 1,000 cases from this time last week.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,281 additional cases per day (+% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,276 (+1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 34 additional deaths bringing the state up to 11,747 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 777,820 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,272 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 772 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,003 (17%) available floor beds in the state, down 10% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 370 (18%) available ICU beds in the state, down 9% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,106,932 tests with 6,303,828 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Monday’s update added 11,921 tests to the state’s total with 9.04% percent-positive cases.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 2.2 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. As of Monday, 19.26% of the state has received at least one dose.

Vaccine eligibility expanded across Tennessee on Monday with the addition of two new groups now eligible: Phases 2a/2b and those 55+. Now anyone 55 and up and people that work in critical infrastructure can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Bill Lee spoke about the expansion in a video he shared on Monday morning. Lee also announced that every Tennessean 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine no later than April 5.