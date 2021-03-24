COVID in Tennessee: 1,388 cases, 45 additional deaths reported March 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 24.

Cases

The department reported 1,388 new cases, putting the state at 804,492 total cases, with 668,541 confirmed and 135,951 probable. There are currently 13,548 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,218 additional cases per day (-5% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,278 (0% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 45 additional deaths bringing the state up to 11,792 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 779,152 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,332 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 830 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,847 (16%) available floor beds in the state, down 8% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 308 (15%) available ICU beds in the state, down 17% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,124,858 tests with 6,320,366 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Wednesday’s update added 17,926 tests to the state’s total with 5.55% percent-positive cases.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 2.2 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and nearly 20% of the state has received at least one dose.

Vaccine eligibility expanded across Tennessee on Monday with the addition of two new groups now eligible: Phases 2a/2b and those 55+. Now anyone 55 and up and people that work in critical infrastructure can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Bill Lee spoke about the expansion in a video he shared on Monday morning. Lee also announced that every Tennessean 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine no later than April 5.