COVID in Tennessee: 1,338 cases, 32 deaths reported March 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 9.

Cases

The department reported 1,338 new cases, putting the state at 785,242 total cases, with 655,788 confirmed and 129,454 probable. There are currently 12,744 active COVID-19 cases in the state. It is the first time Tennessee is under 13K active cases since June 25, 2020.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,272 additional cases per day (+8% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,281 (+1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 32 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,588 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 760,910 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,885 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 678 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 18,955.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,134 (19%) available floor beds in the state, down 3% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 321 (16%) available ICU beds in the state, 0% change from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,903,828 tests with 6,118,586 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%. Tuesday’s update added 12,924 tests to the state’s total with 7.29% percent-positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Officials from the Metro Public Health Department and the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management announced details on Tuesday for Nashville’s largest one-day COVID-19 vaccination event to date.

Nashville joined the state of Tennessee by moving into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday. Registration began at 7 a.m. and all appointment spots were filled by about 11 a.m., the health department said. More appointments are expected to open on Friday on the registration website.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recommendations released Monday also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way — in a single household — with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.