COVID in Tennessee: 1,288 cases, 14 deaths reported March 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, March 29.

Cases

The department reported 1,288 new cases, putting the state at 809,692 total cases, with 672,487 confirmed and 137,205 probable. There are currently 13,559 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,150 additional cases per day (+7% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,207 (+3% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 14 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state up to 11,866 total deaths. The state’s data from the weekend shows 25 deaths reported on Saturday and 11 on Sunday.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 781,415 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 977 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 839 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,085 (18%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 338 (17%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,193,753 tests with 6,384,061 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Monday’s update added 10,956 tests to the state’s total with 7.15% percent-positive cases.

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 2.5 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee, and just over 21% of the state has received at least one dose.