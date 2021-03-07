COVID in Tennessee: 1,278 cases, 4 deaths reported March 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Sunday, March 7.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 783,484 as of March 7, 2021 including 11,547 deaths, 747 current hospitalizations and 758,039 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.13%. Full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/TAWyXe3R4u — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 8, 2021

The health department reported 1,278 new cases, bringing the state to 783,484 total cases. Of those cases, 654,636 are confirmed and 128,848 are probable.

TDH also confirmed four additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 11,547 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 758,039 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,246 in the last 24 hours.

There are 747 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,886,856 tests. The latest update added 14,111 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows more than 1.5 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee.

Nashville will move into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday, Mayor John Cooper said during his weekly news briefing. Earlier in the week, the Tennessee Department of Health also announced the 89 counties under its jurisdiction would also move into Phase 1c on Monday. The department said the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine helped move the state along in its plan.

As Tennessee and Davidson County enter Phase 1C of its vaccination plan, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown is presenting a special vaccine offer dedicated to pregnant women.