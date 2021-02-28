COVID in Tennessee: 1,117 cases, 18 deaths reported Feb. 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Sunday, February 28.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 775,004 as of February 28, 2021 including 11,411 deaths, 878 current hospitalizations and 749,863 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.77%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/jypSRwtXP2 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 28, 2021

The health department reported 1,117 new cases, bringing the state to 775,004 total cases. Of those cases, 649,166 are confirmed and 125,838 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 18 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 11,411 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 749,863 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,124 in the last 24 hours.

There are 878 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,780,861 tests. The latest update added 11,423 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

Vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is now underway for nearly every county in the state.

As of Friday, Davidson County residents 65+ can make reservations and receive their first dose of the vaccine.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will be allowed to remain open until 1 a.m. daily beginning Monday. During his weekly news briefing, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said recent coronavirus metrics have shown improvement, allowing for restaurants and bars to stay open an hour later than the current closing time of midnight, as of March 1.