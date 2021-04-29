COVID in Tennessee: 1,092 cases, 17 deaths reported April 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 29. There are currently 12,768 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 846,472 as of April 29, 2021 including 12,188 deaths, 828 current hospitalizations and 821,689 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 4.91%. For the full report with additional weekend data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/Bek993vfIS — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 29, 2021

The health department reported 1,092 new cases, bringing the state to 846,472 total cases. Of those cases, 699,419 are confirmed and 147,053 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 17 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 12,188 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 821,689 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,248 in the last 24 hours.

There are 828 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 7,643,133 tests. The latest update added 18,550 tests to the state’s total.

Hospitalizations

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,520 (13%) available floor beds in the state, a 0% change since the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 230 (11%) available ICU beds in the state, a 0% change since the previous day’s report.

Public Health Orders & Mask Mandates

Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders Tuesday morning and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions.

Executive Order 80 also ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in the 89 counties directed by the state health department. It will go into effect Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

All capacity restrictions in Nashville put in place amid the pandemic will be lifted in mid-May with the city’s indoor mask mandate remaining in effect, according to Metro health officials.

The Metro Public Health Department made the announcement Tuesday morning and said the capacity limitations would officially be lifted as of 12:01 a.m. on May 14.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows nearly 4 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 34.6% of the state has received at least one dose with 25.1% of people fully vaccinated.

The Metro Public Health Department announced plans to resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville after pausing distribution. The pause in Nashville lasted 11 days as the FDA and the CDC say the Johnson & Johnson/Jansen vaccine is once again a recommended option, for those seeking a vaccine.