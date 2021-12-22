NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper reported Wednesday there has been a 10% increase in COVID-19 cases across Davidson County.

“As the Omicron wave hits Nashville, we have seen an increase in the percent positive of COVID tests: 10% positive in recent days,” announced Mayor Cooper.

The city is also experiencing increased demand at the two drive-thru assessment centers, with 2,700 tests and 700 vaccines administered over the past two days.

The Metro Nashville Public Health Department is preparing for the increased demand by adding two more drive-thru testing lanes at the location on 28th Avenue.

Contingency plans are in place for further increasing testing capacity as needed, Mayor Cooper said, adding that 61.9% of Nashvillians are fully vaccinated, consistent with the national rate of 61.6%.