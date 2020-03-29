COVID: Busch offers free beer for fostering dogs

1  of  31
by: CNN

(CNN) — If you open your home up to a foster dog during the coronavirus outbreak, you could get three months of free beer.

Foster a dog from Midwest Animal and Rescue Services to play with during isolation and the Busch Beer company will give you cash to cover three months of beer.

It comes in the form of a $100 gift card, since sending people beer is illegal.

To claim yours, adopt or foster a dog through MARS submit the details to Busch and collect your cash.

Of course, you don’t have to spend it on beer, your new four-legged friend would probably love some treats.

