COVID-19 vaccine to be offered Sunday at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Nashville Zoo on Sunday with no appointment needed and no zoo admission required.

The zoo said it has partnered with the Metro Public Health Department to offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 or older.

“We recognize that some of our staff and possibly our guests may not necessarily have easy access to the vaccine, so we reached out to the Health Department and were able to bring the opportunity right to the Zoo,” Andy Tillman, the Nashville Zoo’s Chief Operations Officer, said in a statement Thursday.

The vaccines will be administered in the Entry Village from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

People who get the Pfizer shot will have to return to the zoo on June 13 to receive the second dose.