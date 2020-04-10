COVID-19 treatment trial launches in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A clinical trial is underway to look at the effectiveness of the drug hydroxychloroquine when used to treat COVID-19.

Patients at Vanderbilt University Medical Center will be some of the first to participate in the study. The trial will include more than 500 adults across the country hospitalized for COVID-19.

The drug has already been used to treat malaria and conditions like arthritis. The drug was also touted by President Donald Trump as a promising treatment option.

“Many U.S. hospitals are currently using hydroxychloroquine as first-line therapy for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 despite extremely limited clinical data supporting its effectiveness,” said Wesley Self, M.D., M.P.H., emergency medicine physician at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and PETAL Clinical Trials Network investigator leading the ORCHID trial. “Thus, data on hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 are urgently needed to inform clinical practice.”



This is just one of several trials underway across the country studying COVID-19 treatment options.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE