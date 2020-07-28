COVID-19 testing site in South Nashville closed due to storm damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 assessment center in South Nashville will be closed Tuesday due to storm damage, according to the Nashville Emergency Operations Center.

The agency said the coronavirus testing site at the former K-Mart on Murfreesboro Pike near Edge O Lake Drive, south of Una Antioch Pike, sustained damage from Monday afternoon’s storm and would be shut down.

The center was expected to reopen Wednesday, emergency officials said.

The other sites at Nissan Stadium and Meharry Medical College will operate normally from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

