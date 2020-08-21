COVID-19 testing now available at all Kroger clinic locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 testing will now be available at all Kroger clinic locations, regardless if patients are symptomatic and asymptomatic.

Kroger announced the testing will be offered at more than 220 clinic locations by appointment.

The clinic testing will be similar to the self-administered collection process currently at Kroger’s community testing locations, according to a press release. Kroger in-store clinics reportedly have the capability to test up to 5,000 patients per day.

“We are proud of our drive-thru testing program that provided a quick, interim testing solution, and now we are focused on building testing capability that serves more Americans on an ongoing basis,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “These longer-term COVID-19 testing solutions include leveraging our clinic locations and our FDA-authorized COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit so we can reach more people.”

Patients can access Kroger’s free screening tool to determine if testing is appropriate and schedule an appointment at krogerhealth.com/clinictesting. Once an appointment is scheduled, a licensed practitioner will contact them via telehealth or by phone. Clinic locations will offer designated parking for patients and most COVID-19 sample collections can be self-administered under the observation of a Kroger Health professional while patients remain in their vehicles. The company has also instituted additional measures at Kroger Health clinics to safeguard the health and wellbeing of associates, patients and customers, including enhanced air filtration systems.

Since April, Kroger Health has administered more than 150,000 COVID-19 tests across 19 states at drive-thru and walk-up testing locations.

“COVID-19 and the flu share many of the same symptoms, which could cause added confusion and concern for Americans of all ages,” said Marc R. Watkins MD, Kroger Health’s chief medical officer. “Kroger Health is ramping up our comprehensive testing efforts to provide our communities with the resources they need stay healthy and flatten the curve.”

Kroger Health clinics, currently called The Little Clinic, are available in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

