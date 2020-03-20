1  of  42
Closings
COVID-19 screening sites setup by Metro, state, hospitals across Tennessee

Vanderbilt COVID-19 drive up assessment site at 2104 Dayton Ave, Nashville, TN 37210

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several state and local entities are establishing screening sites for people who believe they have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

People are advised to check with their personal physicians first and call the testing site for an over-the-phone assessment before showing up.

Metro Nashville’s COVID-19 task force is in the process of opening the first of several assessment centers off Murfreesboro Road.

The state of Tennessee has established several COVID-19 testing sites across the state: Click HERE for a full list.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center also has screening sites up and running: Click HERE for a full list.

