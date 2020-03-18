COVID-19 screening sites available across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has established several locations where people can get check out if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

The remote assessment sites will be used for evaluation and screening to determine the next steps for the person in question.

Governor Bill Lee said there will be more sites in the next few days, and the following locations are up and running:

Wilson County:

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Mt. Juliet, 64 Belinda Parkway, Suite 200A, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Davidson County:

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Melrose, 2608 8th Ave. S, Suite 102A, Berry Hill, TN 37204

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Bellevue, 7069-B, Highway 70 South, Nashville, TN 37221

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Belle Meade, 4534 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205

Williamson County:

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, 3098 Campbell Station Parkway, Suite 100 Spring Hill, TN 37174

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson County Walk-In Clinic, 1834 W McEwen Drive, Suite 110, Franklin, TN37067

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic,134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200, Brentwood, TN 37027

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, 919 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, 940 Oldham Drive, Nolensville, TN 37135

Montgomery County:

Vanderbilt Primary Care – Clarksville 800 Weatherly Street, Suite 201B, Clarksville, TN 37043

Sumner County:

Vanderbilt Primary Care – Gallatin, 300 Steam Plant Road, Suite 430, Gallatin, TN 37066

Sullivan County:

Bristol Regional Medical Center, 1 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37260

Indian Path Community Hospital, 2000 Brookside Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660

Carter County:

Sycamore Shoals Hospital, 1501 W. Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Unicoi County:

Unicoi Co. Hospital, 2030 Temple Hill Rd, Erwin, TN 37650

Greene County:

Greeneville Community Hospital East, 1420 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745

Hawkins County:

Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital, 851 Locust St, Rogersville, TN 37857

Washington County:

Franklin Woods Community Hospital, 300 Med Tech Pkwy, Johnson City, TN 37604

Blount County:

East Tennessee Medical Group located at 266 Joule Street in Alcoa.

