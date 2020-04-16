COVID-19 research in Tennessee uncovers potential compounds to help fight the virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bronson Messer, the acting Director of Science for the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, has seen first-hand the dedication COVID-19 researchers have using the supercomputer known as “Summit.”

“I’m firmly convinced that the kind of studies that we’re doing at the Summit will be the first step to actually having either a treatment or a vaccine,” said Messer, “Pretty much all the time there’s at least one COVID related job running on the machine.”



Top scientists delving into how the virus works using the image you’ve probably seen on TV.

“It looks like a ball and it has these pointy red things sticking out of it, right?” explained Messer, “those pointy red things are supposed to represent a thing called a spike protein.”



It’s that spike protein that holds the answer to finding the way to fight COVID-19.

“The spike protein actually docks with a particular protein in a human cell— like a lock and a key and opens the lock, and lets it infiltrate the human cell.”



Scientists are trying to figure out how to stop that from happening.

“The key to getting a vaccine or a cure is to find something that will gum up the lock,” said Messer.



Thanks to the unmatched speed of Summit, investigators have already identified 77 out of 8000 compounds that may do exactly that.

“As fast as we’ve been able to move on this, that’s only the first step. And, ultimately, it’s going to come down to getting that knowledge and pushing it out to wet labs, and hopefully at some point clinical trials,” said Messer.



Messer said the research doesn’t stop there.

“We’re also seeing more and more interest in doing things that are [related] to epidemiology. How does the virus spread? What might be the impact on weather patterns? Is this thing really going to go dormant in the summer or not?”



Messer’s clear explanation makes the process sound easily attainable, but these investigations are intricate and can take years.

“Although we are in a dead sprint to try to accumulate new knowledge as quick as we possibly can, you can’t get away from the notion that you have to build on what’s been known before and that takes some measure of time.”

