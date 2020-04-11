COVID-19 investigation underway at Goodlettsville Tyson plant

1  of  17
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville health officials are conducting an investigation about cases of COVID-19 at the Tyson plant in Goodlettsville.

According to Metro, they’ve been working with Tyson for the last few days, but could not provide additional details due to HIPAA.

News 2 reached out to Tyson and a spokesperson said they could not sharing specifics about any team member’s health, and shared the precautions being taken at their facilities.

That includes taking team member temperatures before they enter the facilities and doing additional cleaning and sanitation in break rooms, lockers and other areas.

