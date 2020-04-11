COVID-19 investigation underway at Goodlettsville Tyson plant

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville health officials are conducting an investigation about cases of COVID-19 at the Tyson plant in Goodlettsville.
According to Metro, they’ve been working with Tyson for the last few days, but could not provide additional details due to HIPAA.
News 2 reached out to Tyson and a spokesperson said they could not sharing specifics about any team member’s health, and shared the precautions being taken at their facilities.
That includes taking team member temperatures before they enter the facilities and doing additional cleaning and sanitation in break rooms, lockers and other areas.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|11
|Bedford
|15
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|45
|Bradley
|31
|Campbell
|10
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|10
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|17
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|3
|Clay
|2
|Cocke
|3
|Coffee
|10
|Cumberland
|39
|Davidson
|1,048
|Decatur
|1
|DeKalb
|8
|Dickson
|29
|Dyer
|15
|Fayette
|28
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|17
|Gibson
|18
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|25
|Grundy
|19
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|102
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|22
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|6
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|5
|Jefferson
|13
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|164
|Lauderdale
|8
|Lawrence
|12
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|8
|Loudon
|16
|Macon
|19
|Madison
|56
|Marion
|22
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|32
|McMinn
|4
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|8
|Montgomery
|84
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|5
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|84
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|73
|Rutherford
|222
|Scott
|8
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|21
|Shelby
|1,083
|Smith
|5
|Stewart
|3
|Sullivan
|35
|Sumner
|413
|Tipton
|43
|Trousdale
|14
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Warren
|3
|Washington
|37
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|3
|Williamson
|299
|Wilson
|129
|Residents of other states/countries
|110
|Pending
|22
|Total Cases – as of (4/10/20)
|4,862
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|1
|Blount
|3
|Davidson
|13
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|10
|Hawkins
|1
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|20
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|21
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|4
|Wilson
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/10/20)
|98