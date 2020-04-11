COVID-19 investigation underway at Goodlettsville Tyson plant

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville health officials are conducting an investigation about cases of COVID-19 at the Tyson plant in Goodlettsville.

According to Metro, they’ve been working with Tyson for the last few days, but could not provide additional details due to HIPAA.

News 2 reached out to Tyson and a spokesperson said they could not sharing specifics about any team member’s health, and shared the precautions being taken at their facilities.

That includes taking team member temperatures before they enter the facilities and doing additional cleaning and sanitation in break rooms, lockers and other areas.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 15 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 45 Bradley 31 Campbell 10 Cannon 7 Carroll 10 Carter 3 Cheatham 17 Chester 6 Claiborne 3 Clay 2 Cocke 3 Coffee 10 Cumberland 39 Davidson 1,048 Decatur 1 DeKalb 8 Dickson 29 Dyer 15 Fayette 28 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 18 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 25 Grundy 19 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 102 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 22 Haywood 13 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 5 Jefferson 13 Johnson 2 Knox 164 Lauderdale 8 Lawrence 12 Lewis 2 Lincoln 8 Loudon 16 Macon 19 Madison 56 Marion 22 Marshall 9 Maury 32 McMinn 4 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 8 Montgomery 84 Morgan 5 Obion 5 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 5 Putnam 84 Roane 5 Robertson 73 Rutherford 222 Scott 8 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 21 Shelby 1,083 Smith 5 Stewart 3 Sullivan 35 Sumner 413 Tipton 43 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Warren 3 Washington 37 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 3 Williamson 299 Wilson 129 Residents of other states/countries 110 Pending 22 Total Cases – as of (4/10/20) 4,862

