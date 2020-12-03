COVID-19 in Tennessee: Record-high 93 deaths, 3,967 new cases reported on Dec. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, December 3.

The department reported 3,967 new cases, putting the state at 388,252 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 356,548 are confirmed and 31,704 are probable. There are currently 36,059 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased slightly to 5,125 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average went up slightly to 4,297.

Of the 388,252 cases, 203,865 are female (53%), 181,429 are male (47%), and 2,958 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 93 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,781 total deaths statewide. This makes December 3 Tennessee’s new single-day record-high increase for deaths, surpassing the previous record of 92 set on Nov. 25.

Out of the total positive cases, 347,412 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 5,297 in the last 24 hours.

The state also reported 2,476 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 12,410.

Tennessee has processed 4,593,958 tests with 4,205,706 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 8.5%. Thursday’s update added 19,683 tests to the state’s total with 19.99% percent positive cases.

Tennessee reported records for new COVID-19 cases, recoveries, tests processed, and deaths in the month of November.

Tennessee officials have expanded a mental health hotline during COVID-19 times to extend support to teachers. The state Department of Education says the hotline provides free and confidential support from trained volunteer mental health professionals to people experiencing increased anxiety and stress due to the pandemic.

The hotline is available at 888-642-7886 daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

Vaccine Update

The U.S. Transportation Department said it has made preparations to enable the “immediate mass shipment” of COVID-19 vaccines and completed all necessary regulatory measures. The department is preparing to ensure deliveries of vaccine doses for about 40 million U.S. residents through January, or about 20 million a month, officials told Reuters.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13 to 1, recommending that health care workers and nursing home residents be the first to receive the shots.

Researchers say we are still far away from population-wide vaccinations and more vaccines need to be tested. Volunteers are still needed for clinical trials.

The news comes on the heels of soaring COVID-19 hospitalization numbers across the country. American hospitals are also experiencing a shortage of nurses during the pandemic for a wide variety of reasons, and hospital systems across the country are now competing to get them back to work.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 810 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 48,492.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville is now at an all-time high,” said Mayor John Cooper during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing. “During the past two weeks, we’ve gone from 336 to 440 active COVID hospitalizations here in Davidson County – a 31 percent increase which strains local hospital resources and is especially hard on our front-line healthcare staff.”

Last week, department officials reported the amount of COVID-19 cases in Nashville is doubling every 66 days. As the cases double, the health department warns to prepare for more hospitalizations and deaths.