COVID-19 in Tennessee: Record-high 89 deaths, 3,632 additional cases reported on Nov. 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, November 11.

The department reported 3,632 new cases, bringing the state to 293,381 total cases, a 1.3% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 274,508 are confirmed and 18,873 are probable. The state currently has 30,182 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 3,368 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average increased to 2,797.

Of the 293,381 cases, 152,903 are female (52%), 138,231 are male (47%), and 2,247 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 89 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,761 total deaths. The 89 new deaths mark the state’s highest single-day increase, surpassing the previous record of 78 deaths set on October 30.

Out of the total positive cases, 259,438 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,295 in the last 24 hours.

For the third day in a row, the state reported a record-high for COVID hospitalizations. There are 1,713 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 10,895.

Tennessee has processed 3,955,150 tests with 3,661,769 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 7.4%. Wednesday’s update added 29,690 tests to the state’s total with 11.7% percent positive cases.

Tennessee has seen a spike in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the last few weeks. The state reported record high deaths (899) and cases (64,533) in the month of October.

A new study released by Vanderbilt University on November 10 shows a correlation between mask-wearing and death rates. On average, Tennessee counties that haven’t instituted any sort of face-covering requirements have seen double the COVID-19 death rates, or more, compared with those that have had mandates.

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force urges Tennessee residents to “stop gatherings beyond [their] immediate household” until COVID-19 cases and test positivity numbers “decrease significantly.”

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 1, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 38 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators.

Monday’s announcement doesn’t mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.

Coronavirus sidelines a number of SEC games

COVID-19 has hit the Southeastern Conference hard this week, causing four games, as of Wednesday afternoon, to be postponed. On Monday, Mississippi State vs. Auburn became the first game from the upcoming weekend to be postponed.

On Tuesday, two more games were postponed, Tennessee vs. Texas A&M and Alabama vs. LSU. On Wednesday morning, Georgia vs. Missouri became the latest SEC matchup to be shelved due to COVID-19.

Arkansas, one of the teams still scheduled to play this weekend, is having their own issue as head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 252 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 38,262.

Teachers in Nashville shared stories from inside their classrooms about educating students during the COVID-19 pandemic during Tuesday’s Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education meeting.