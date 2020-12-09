COVID-19 in Tennessee: Record-high 8,213 cases, 62 additional deaths reported on Dec. 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, December 9.

The department reported 8,213 new cases, putting the state at 422,962 total cases, a 1.5% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 385,948 are confirmed and 37,014 are probable. There are currently 40,940 active cases.

Wednesday’s new cases total marks a record-high single-day increase for the state, surpassing the previous record of 8,136 set just two days earlier on Monday. The state has reported more new cases in the first four days of this week (25,440) than the first three months of the pandemic combined (23,006).

1. Dec. 9: 8,213 new cases

2. Dec. 7: 8,136 new cases

3. Nov. 30: 7,975 new cases

4. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases

5. Nov. 28: 6,750 new cases

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 5,525 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average rose above 5,000 for the first time to 5,356.

Of the 422,962 cases, 222,739 are female (53%), 196,875 are male (47%), and 3,348 are pending (1%).

TDH confirmed 62 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 5,171 total deaths.

Tennessee’s top five single-day increases have all been within the last month, with the top three occurring in the first few days of December.

1. Dec. 8: 100 deaths

2. Dec. 4: 95 deaths

3. Dec. 3: 93 deaths

4. Nov. 25: 92 deaths

5. Nov. 11: 89 deaths

The state has reported an average of 63 deaths per day during the month of December. As of Wednesday, Tennessee has reported 569 deaths this month, ranking higher than the total deaths reported in March (23), April (176), May (165), June (240), and July (456).

Out of the total positive cases, 376,851 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 5,688 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations for the third day in a row. There are 2,605 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 12,862.

Tennessee has processed 4,773,224 tests with 4,350,262 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 8.9%. Wednesday’s update added 44,106 tests to the state’s total with 18.15% percent positive cases.

Since the early days of the pandemic, Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard has given insight into how well communities are social distancing through the use of cellphone GPS data.

The Scoreboard assigns grades for states, counties, and cities across the country, indicating how well that particular region maintains the recommended six feet of distance. Currently, the grade for Tennessee is an ‘F.’

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown issued an urgent plea to residents on Wednesday, asking them to continue efforts to mitigate COVID-19 as hospitals continue to experience high demand and staff shortages.

In the last of couple weeks, hospitals across the country started seeing the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started and they’re expecting it to get much worse with a surge from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rural Tennessee hospitals are facing the biggest struggle, many of them calling medical centers in other counties and even states to help with their patients.

Getting COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans ‘is changing every minute,’ but vaccines are coming to the state ‘within weeks’ said Governor Bill Lee. Last week, Lee told The Associated Press that he was willing to have the vaccination after he took part in a roundtable discussion with Vice President Mike Pence, FedEx Corp. Chairman and CEO Fred Smith, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and others in Memphis.

A COVID-19 vaccination plan released by the Department of Health indicates Tennessee will receive 56,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid-December in the form of 58 trays each holding 975 doses. Those trays will be shipped to hospitals. One will be reserved in case of “spoilage” during transport.

A Northeast Tennessee lawmaker has proposed a bill to prohibit any agency, executive or government from forcing anyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine. House Bill 13 was proposed by State Representative Bud Hulsey (R) of Kingsport.

Cases for school students and staff across Tennessee more than doubled in the last week. Several districts across the state are struggling to keep schools staffed and are finding themselves hanging on, just trying to get kids to winter break. Districts say they will continue to monitor cases over the break and make any necessary changes come 2021.

A statement released by Lee’s office on Tuesday said the governor is considering holding a special session to discuss the education struggles amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 666 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 51,633.

Over the last two weeks, the three COVID-19 community assessment centers in Nashville have tested more than 14,000 people. On Monday alone, the three sites tested 2,480 people for COVID-19. The Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 that is the largest volume the centers have seen since November 23, before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville is now at an all-time high,” said Mayor John Cooper at Metro’s Dec. 3 COVID-19 briefing. “During the past two weeks, we’ve gone from 336 to 440 active COVID hospitalizations here in Davidson County – a 31 percent increase which strains local hospital resources and is especially hard on our front-line healthcare staff.”

On Monday, the Metro Action Commission began accepting applications for a program aimed to help homeowners and renters catch up on monthly payments after being impacted by COVID-19. The program provides up to three or six months of assistance to anyone in danger of eviction or foreclosure.

On Tuesday, Ruby Major Elementary School’s PTA held a virtual town hall meeting with district leaders discussing how COVID-19 has impacted education for metro Nashville students.