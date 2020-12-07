COVID-19 in Tennessee: Record-high 8,136 new cases, 66 additional deaths reported on Dec. 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, December 7.

The department reported 8,136 new cases, putting the state at 408,730 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Monday’s new cases total marks a record-high single-day increase for the state, surpassing the previous record of 7,975 set just a week earlier on November 30.

1. Dec. 7: 8,136 new cases

2. Nov. 30: 7,975 new cases

3. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases

4. Nov. 28: 6,750 new cases

5. Nov. 9: 5,919 new cases

Of the total cases, 373,537 are confirmed and 35,193 are probable. There are currently 40,903 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased slightly to 4,891 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average rose to 4,584.

Of the 408,730 cases, 214,925 are female (53%), 190,569 are male (47%), and 3,236 are pending (1%).

Tennessee has now surpassed 5,000 total deaths since the start of the pandemic. TDH confirmed 66 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 5,009 total deaths. Over the first week of December, the state has reported an average of 58 deaths per day.

Tennessee’s top five single-day increases have all been within the last month, with the top two occurring in the first few days of December.

1. Dec. 4: 95 deaths

2. Dec. 3: 93 deaths

3. Nov. 25: 92 deaths

4. Nov. 11: 89 deaths

5. Nov. 19: 80 deaths

Out of the total positive cases, 362,818 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,666 in the last 24 hours.

The state also reported a new record-high for current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,529 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 12,638.

Tennessee has processed 4,698,459 tests with 4,289,729 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 8.7%. Monday’s update added 42,198 tests to the state’s total with 18.68% percent positive cases.

Last week, Tennessee reported 364 deaths making it the state’s deadliest week during the pandemic.

Representative David Byrd is asking for prayers Monday after he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Rep. Byrd (R-Waynesboro) was reportedly flown to a Saint Thomas hospital in Nashville Sunday from Wayne County Hospital.

In the last of couple weeks, hospitals across the country started seeing the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started and they’re expecting it to get much worse with a surge from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rural Tennessee hospitals are facing the biggest struggle, many of them calling medical centers in other counties and even states to help with their patients.

State officials have expanded a mental health hotline during COVID-19 times to extend support to teachers. The state Department of Education says the hotline provides free and confidential support from trained volunteer mental health professionals to people experiencing increased anxiety and stress due to the pandemic. The hotline is available at 888-642-7886 daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST.

Getting COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans ‘is changing every minute,’ but vaccines are coming to the state ‘within weeks’ said Governor Bill Lee. Last week, Lee told The Associated Press that he was willing to have the vaccination after he took part in a roundtable discussion with Vice President Mike Pence, FedEx Corp. Chairman and CEO Fred Smith, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and others in Memphis.

A Northeast Tennessee lawmaker has proposed a bill to prohibit any agency, executive or government from forcing anyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine. House Bill 13 was proposed by State Representative Bud Hulsey (R) of Kingsport.

The Tennessee State Parks system had record visitation, particularly for camping. Four of the top 10 camping months ever in state parks have come in 2020, driven by visitors seeking the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 192 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 50,275.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville is now at an all-time high,” said Mayor John Cooper during last week’s COVID-19 briefing. “During the past two weeks, we’ve gone from 336 to 440 active COVID hospitalizations here in Davidson County – a 31 percent increase which strains local hospital resources and is especially hard on our front-line healthcare staff.”

The Metro Action Commission will begin accepting applications Monday for a program aimed to help homeowners and renters catch up on monthly payments after being impacted by COVID-19. The program provides up to three or six months of assistance to anyone in danger of eviction or foreclosure.