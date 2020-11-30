COVID-19 in Tennessee: Record-high 7,975 new cases, 48 additional deaths reported on Nov. 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on the final day of November.

The department reported 7,975 new cases, putting the state at 374,493 total cases, a 2.2% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 344,712 are confirmed and 29,781 are probable. There are currently 41,181 active cases.

Monday’s new cases total marks a record-high single-day increase for the state, surpassing Tennessee’s previous record of 7,951 new cases set on Nov. 16.

All five of Tennessee’s record single-day increases have occurred in the last few weeks.

1. Nov. 30: 7,975 new cases

2. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases

3. Nov. 28: 6,750 new cases

4. Nov. 9: 5,919 new cases

5. Nov. 15: 5,817 new cases

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 4,278 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average increased to 3,972.

Of the 374,493 cases, 196,545 are female (52%), 175,138 are male (47%), and 2,810 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 48 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,602 total deaths statewide.

Out of the total positive cases, 328,710 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,717 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,290 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 12,096.

Tennessee has processed 4,515,655 tests with 4,141,162 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains increased to 8.3%. Monday’s update added 55,547 tests to the state’s total with 14.87% percent positive cases.

Tennessee has reported records for new cases, recoveries, tests, and deaths during the month of November.

The leaders of several Middle Tennessee hospitals are urging residents “in the strongest terms” to combat a spike in coronavirus cases by “limiting the size of formal and informal gatherings” and wearing masks.

The “appeal to all Tennesseans” was made in an open letter published last week by the leaders of several hospitals, including Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Meharry Medical College, and TriStar Health.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 210 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 46,309.

Metro police handed out nine civil citations over the weekend for people not complying with Nashville’s mask mandate. One person was also arrested for violating the mask order and for public intoxication.

Last week, Metro Public Health Department officials reported the amount of COVID-19 cases in Nashville is doubling every 66 days. As the cases double, the health department warns to prepare for more hospitalizations and deaths.

As of November 23, public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper called it the “Rule of 8” and said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant, in a backyard or elsewhere. The previous order allowed for a maximum of 25 people at public or private gatherings.

Metro officials have also announced changes to the current public health order in regards to bars and restaurants. Starting November 30, capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50%, consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor (whichever is less).