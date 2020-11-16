COVID-19 in Tennessee: Record-high 7,951 new cases, 30 additional deaths reported on Nov. 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, November 16.

The department reported 7,951 new cases, putting the state at 318,888 total cases, a 2.6% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 296,654 are confirmed and 22,234 are probable. There are currently 43,101 active cases.

The 7,951 new-case number is the state’s highest single-day increase of cases, surpassing the previous record of 5,919 set on Nov. 9. Three of the state’s top five increases have happened in back-to-back days. All five of Tennessee’s record single-day increases have occurred in the last ten days.

1. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases

2. Nov. 9: 5,919 new cases

3. Nov. 15: 5,817 new cases

4. Nov. 7: 5,071 new cases

5. Nov. 14: 4,662 new cases

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 4,445 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average increased to 3,879.

Of the 318,888 cases, 166,542 are female (52%), 149,854 are male (47%), and 2,492 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 30 additional deaths, bringing total deaths to 3,923 statewide.

Out of the total positive cases, 271,864 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,773 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 1,810 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 11,201.

Tennessee has processed 4,139,612 tests with 3,820,724 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 7.7%. Monday’s update added 60,862 tests to the state’s total with 13.1% percent positive cases.

Monday’s update was delayed. TDH tweeted the state’s COVID update would not be released at 2 pm.

Tennessee set new records for cases and deaths in a week. From Nov. 8 through 14, the state reported 26,905 new cases and 287 new deaths.

On Monday, COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Moderna, said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. Last week, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 590 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 40,443.

Teachers in Nashville shared stories from inside their classrooms about educating students during the COVID-19 pandemic during last week’s Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

Mayor Cooper responded to the Metro Schools teachers’ emotional pleas about the handling of COVID-19 in schools.

He said outbreaks and quarantines are to be expected but as far as transmission inside the school buildings, that does not seem to be happening in a widespread capacity.

“There is a lot of transmission going on in the community and after hours, but I think we share the teachers’ and parents’ deep concern about the safety, but right now we have not detected children in school as being the source of that concern,” Cooper said.