COVID-19 in Tennessee: Record-high 192 deaths reported, state surpasses 9K total deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Tuesday, January 26.

The department reported 1,979 new cases, putting the state at 712,406 total cases, with 606,592 confirmed and 105,814 probable.

There are currently 40,711 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 3,228 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 3,681.

This month the department has reported 125,604 new cases so far. January currently ranks as second worst month for new cases in the state. December remains the state’s worst with 212,309 new cases reported.

TDH confirmed 192 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 9,162 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 87 deaths per day during the month of January.

January 26 now stands as the highest single-day increase for deaths in Tennessee, surpassing the previous record of 177 set on December 17. Four of the state’s five highest single-day increases have occurred in January.

Jan. 26: 192 deaths Dec. 17: 177 deaths Jan. 12: 146 deaths Jan. 4: 143 deaths Jan. 13: 137 deaths

Tennessee has reported 2,255 deaths in January so far. The first month of 2021 currently accounts for 25% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 deaths.

Through the first 26 days of December 2020, the state’s deadliest month (2,305 deaths), Tennessee reported 1,841 deaths, 414 fewer deaths than what the state has added in January so far.

Out of the total positive cases, 662,533 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 5,502 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 2,026 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is down slightly to 10% with 198 beds available, 31 fewer beds than the previous day. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 16,707.

Tennessee has processed 6,207,152 tests with 5,494,746 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Tuesday’s update added 8,529 tests to the state’s total with 10.75% percent positive cases. The 8,529 additional tests is the lowest increase the state has reported since 5,448 tests reported on November 24.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 505,267 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The state reported 18,670 vaccinations for January 25.

Currently, 5.9% of the state has received at least one dose.

While several states have not laid out a clear plan as to when people living with an intellectual and developmental disability will get the COVID-19 vaccine, Tennessee made it clear from the very beginning.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 212 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County. The department also released its latest heatmaps for Davidson County.