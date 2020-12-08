COVID-19 in Tennessee: Record-high 100 new deaths, 6,019 cases reported on Dec. 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, December 8.

The department reported 6,019 new cases, putting the state at 414,749 total cases, a 1.5% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 378,656 are confirmed and 36,093 are probable. There are currently 38,477 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased slightly to 4,938 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average rose to 4,921.

Of the 414,749 cases, 218,295 are female (53%), 193,169 are male (47%), and 3,285 are pending (1%).

The state once again reported a new record-high for current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,566 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 414,749 as of December 8, 2020 including 5,109 deaths, 2,566 current hospitalizations and 371,163 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 18.47%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/01rD2BkhcZ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 8, 2020

Since the early days of the pandemic, Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard has given insight into how well communities are social distancing through the use of cellphone GPS data.

The Scoreboard assigns grades for states, counties, and cities across the country, indicating how well that particular region maintains the recommended six feet of distance. Currently, the grade for Tennessee is an ‘F.’

In the last of couple weeks, hospitals across the country started seeing the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started and they’re expecting it to get much worse with a surge from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rural Tennessee hospitals are facing the biggest struggle, many of them calling medical centers in other counties and even states to help with their patients.

Getting COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans ‘is changing every minute,’ but vaccines are coming to the state ‘within weeks’ said Governor Bill Lee. Last week, Lee told The Associated Press that he was willing to have the vaccination after he took part in a roundtable discussion with Vice President Mike Pence, FedEx Corp. Chairman and CEO Fred Smith, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and others in Memphis.

A COVID-19 vaccination plan released by the Department of Health indicates Tennessee will receive 56,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid-December in the form of 58 trays each holding 975 doses. Those trays will be shipped to hospitals. One will be reserved in case of “spoilage” during transport.

A Northeast Tennessee lawmaker has proposed a bill to prohibit any agency, executive or government from forcing anyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine. House Bill 13 was proposed by State Representative Bud Hulsey (R) of Kingsport.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 692 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 50,967.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville is now at an all-time high,” said Mayor John Cooper during last week’s COVID-19 briefing. “During the past two weeks, we’ve gone from 336 to 440 active COVID hospitalizations here in Davidson County – a 31 percent increase which strains local hospital resources and is especially hard on our front-line healthcare staff.”

The Metro Action Commission will begin accepting applications Monday for a program aimed to help homeowners and renters catch up on monthly payments after being impacted by COVID-19. The program provides up to three or six months of assistance to anyone in danger of eviction or foreclosure.