COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,165 new cases, 55 deaths reported on Jan. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Sunday, January 3.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 608,297 as of January 3, 2021 including 7,025 deaths, 3,176 current hospitalizations and 526,966 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 21.41%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/oclLPRAyiD — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 3, 2021

The health department reported 4,165 new cases, bringing the state to 608,297 total cases. Of those cases, 531,535 are confirmed and 76,762 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 55 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 7,025 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 526,966 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,877 in the last 24 hours.

There are 3,176 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 5,658,641 tests. The latest update added 15,364 tests to the state’s total.

Tennessee ended 2020 with new record-high COVID numbers for the month of December. It’s an unfortunate trend the state found itself in the last quarter of the year, reporting new record-high cases and deaths in October, November, and December.

November and December alone account for 56% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 cases (11/1 – 12/31: 326,130) and 51% of the state’s total virus deaths (11/1 – 12/31: 3,554) during the pandemic in 2020.

Doctors at Sumner Regional Medical Center are bracing for what the new year might bring, posting on Facebook they fear times are about to get really tough.

“We’re still concerned that we’re going to see another surge on top of the current surge related to the Christmas gatherings,” said Dr. Matt King. “We know from some of the Vanderbilt polls that as many as 50% of the area had no intention of changing their holiday plans and that makes us very concerned that there were large gatherings that could have been spreading coronavirus.”