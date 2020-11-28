COVID-19 in Tennessee: 6,750 new cases, 15 deaths reported Nov. 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, November 28.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 363,466 as of November 28, 2020 including 4,541 deaths, 2,233 current hospitalizations and 323,376 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 15.38% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/V4Sic17Pxb — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 28, 2020

The health department reported 6,750 new cases, bringing the state to 363,466 total cases. Of those cases, 344,511 are confirmed and 28,955 are probable.

This is the second highest amount of new cases reported on a single day in Tennessee.

November 16 – 7,951 new cases November 28 – 6,750 new cases November 9 – 5,919 new cases November 15 – 5,817 new cases November 7 – 5,071 new cases

TDH also confirmed 15 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,541 total deaths. The 15 deaths reported on November 28 bring the week’s total to 330 deaths, four deaths short of the record amount of deaths reported last week – 334.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 323,376 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 4,853 in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,233 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 4,441,366 tests. The latest update added 42,782 tests to the state’s total.

Tennessee has reported records for new cases, recoveries, and deaths during the month of November.

The leaders of several Middle Tennessee hospitals are urging residents “in the strongest terms” to combat a spike in coronavirus cases by “limiting the size of formal and informal gatherings” and wearing masks.

The “appeal to all Tennesseans” was made in an open letter published earlier this week by the leaders of several hospitals, including Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Meharry Medical College, and TriStar Health.

COVID-19 in Nashville

This week, Metro Public Health Department officials reported the amount of COVID-19 cases in Nashville is doubling every 66 days. As the cases double, the health department warns to prepare for more hospitalizations and deaths.

As of November 23, public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper called it the “Rule of 8” and said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant, in a backyard or elsewhere. The previous order allowed for a maximum of 25 people at public or private gatherings.

Metro officials have also announced changes to the current public health order in regards to bars and restaurants. Starting November 30, capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50%, consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor (whichever is less).

On Monday, Metro Nashville Public Schools Director, Dr. Adrienne Battle, announced MNPS will return to all-virtual learning after Thanksgiving. The decision comes after an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in the Nashville community.