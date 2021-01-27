COVID-19 in Tennessee: January becomes state’s deadliest month during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Wednesday, January 27.

The department reported 3,400 new cases, putting the state at 715,806 total cases.

There are currently 38,469 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 3,074 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 3,593.

This month the department has reported 129,004 new cases so far. January currently ranks as the second-worst month for new cases in the state. December remains the state’s worst with 212,309 new cases reported.

TDH confirmed 154 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 9,316 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 89 deaths per day during the month of January.

January 27 now stands as the third-highest single-day increase for deaths in Tennessee. Four of the state’s five highest single-day increases have occurred in January.

Jan. 26: 192 deaths Dec. 17: 177 deaths Jan. 27: 154 deaths Jan. 12: 146 deaths Jan. 4: 143 deaths

Tennessee has reported 2,409 deaths in January so far, making it the state’s deadliest month of the pandemic, surpassing the previous record of 2,305 reported in December 2020. The first month of 2021 currently accounts for 26% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 668,021 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 5,488 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 2,003 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is up slightly to 11% with 225 beds available, 27 more beds than the previous day. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 16,823.

Tennessee has processed 6,233,246 tests with 5,517,440 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Wednesday’s update added 26,094 tests to the state’s total with 11% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 528,630 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The state reported 40,406 vaccinations for January 26, the highest single-day increase the state has reported since the vaccine rollout in December.

Currently, 6.06% of the state has received at least one dose.

To see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

A new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 from the UK is now spreading across the US and is expected to become the dominant strain of the virus by March. What many are wondering is if the current masking guidelines are enough to protect from this new variant.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 159 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

Davidson County has begun phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.