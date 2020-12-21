COVID-19 in Tennessee: 9,891 new cases, 65 deaths reported on Dec. 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Monday, December 21.

There are currently 85,406 active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, the highest number of active cases since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier on Monday, the state reported 2,779 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 529,578 as of December 21, 2020 including 6,136 deaths, 2,779 current hospitalizations and 438,036 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive today is 16.05%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/WWHMQuZHdp — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 21, 2020

Last week, the state reported an increase of 67,045 new cases and 617 deaths, both were new weekly records.

Governor Bill Lee delivered a statewide address to Tennesseans Sunday night regarding a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Governor Lee announced his wife Maria Lee tested positive for COVID-19. The First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. The governor said he doesn’t have any symptoms and tested negative Saturday night. However, as a precaution, he will be quarantining at the Governor’s Mansion.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health also held a media briefing on hospital capacity in Tennessee, saying hospitals won’t be able to keep up with another COVID-19 surge like we saw after the Thanksgiving holiday.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 951 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 62,507.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management and the Metro Public Health Department is asking for volunteers to help with Nashville’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers announced adjusted days of operation ahead of the Christmas holiday. The three testing locations operated by Meharry Medical College will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, December 21 through Wednesday, December 23. The assessment centers will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the district will start the second semester virtually due to increased COVID-19 cases. The second semester is set to begin on January 7. MNPS will use a risk score based on metrics from the Metro Public Health Department to make decisions on when to return to in-person learning. School officials say that score must be below seven before returning to face-to-face learning.