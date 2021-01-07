COVID-19 in Tennessee: 9,000 new cases, 111 deaths reported on January 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Thursday, January 7.

The department reported 9,000 new cases, putting the state at 634,237 total cases. Of the total cases, 549,527 are confirmed and 84,710 are probable.

There are currently 71,111 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 6,776 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 6,267.

TDH confirmed 111 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 7,492 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 555,634 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 7,492 in the last 24 hours

The state once again reported a record-high for current hospitalizations with 3,351 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability remains at 7%. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 15,068.

Tennessee has processed 5,756,109 tests with 5,121,872 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 11%. Thursday’s update added 39,767 tests to the state’s total with 19.87% percent positive cases.

TDH released its latest COVID-19 vaccination report on Tuesday. The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 169,070 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee.

Many Tennesseans are asking: When, and where, can I receive a COVID-19 vaccine? Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer. Information released Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health identifies which distribution phase each county is in and if there is an available vaccine.

Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday a new online tool to help you find out when you will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To use the tool, click here.

Tennessee ended 2020 with new record-high COVID numbers for the month of December. It’s an unfortunate trend the state found itself in the last quarter of the year, reporting new record-high cases and deaths in October, November, and December.

November and December alone account for 56% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 cases (11/1 – 12/31: 326,130) and 51% of the state’s total virus deaths (11/1 – 12/31: 3,554) during the pandemic in 2020.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 1,203 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

Davidson County will begin phase 1a2 of Nashville’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts Thursday, starting with residents who are 75 years old and older. All vaccinations will be done by appointment. Those who are eligible must register through the health department. Click here to pre-register.

All three Community Assessment Centers will operate Friday, January 8, from 10 am – 3 pm. The adjustment to the operation times is due to the potential wintery weather conditions.