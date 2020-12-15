COVID-19 in Tennessee: 8,251 new cases, 74 deaths reported on Dec. 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, December 15.

The department reported 8,251 new cases, putting the state at 472,875 total cases, a 1.8% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 428,868 are confirmed and 44,007 are probable.

There are currently 62,663 active cases in the state.

Tuesday’s update marks Tennessee’s third-highest single-day increase for new cases. The state’s top five single-day increases have occurred in December, with the last three days landing in the top three spots.

Dec. 13: 11,352 new cases Dec. 14: 10,319 new cases Dec. 15: 8,215 new cases Dec. 9: 8,213 new cases Dec. 7: 8,136 new cases

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 8,304 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average rose to 6,621.

Of the 472,875 cases, 249,457 are female (53%), 219,608 are male (46%), and 3,810 are pending (1%).

TDH confirmed 74 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 5,615 total deaths. The state is averaging 68 new deaths per day during the month of December.

Out of the total positive cases, 404,597 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 10,450 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier Tuesday, the state reported a new record for current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,821 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 13,332.

Tennessee has processed 5,056,990 tests with 4,584,115 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 9.4%. Tuesday’s update added 44,586 tests to the state’s total with 18.17% percent positive cases.

TDH announced on Monday, Tennessee received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the statewide shipment expected Thursday. The state received an early shipment of 975 doses which it will hold as an emergency backup supply in case any receiving hospital’s vaccine supply is damaged.

Healthcare facilities in the state are ready to roll out the first COVID-19 vaccines as they now wait for them to arrive.

Next week, TDH COVID-19 testing sites will begin offering self-testing kits to adults as staff members transition to administering vaccines to health care workers and first responders.

The new self-testing kits will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning December 21. Individuals will stay in their cars, complete paperwork, and collect their samples. Health departments will submit their samples for testing. Results will be available online.

Self-tests will be available for adults over the age of 18. Children and adults unable to register online can still receive standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has released a new report showing how COVID-19 is impacting children and families across the state.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 1,260 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 55,469. The department released its weekly “heatmaps” Tuesday, which display all cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, including active, recovered/inactive, and deceased.

Last week, Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Michael Caldwell resigned from his position. The Metro Board of Health unanimously voted 6-0 to accept his resignation during a meeting called to address Dr. Caldwell’s behavior. On Friday, Gill Wright, M.D. was chosen by the Metropolitan Board of Health to serve as the Interim Chief Medical Director. Additionally, Tina Lester, R.N., was selected as the Interim Administrative Director. Both have accepted the Board’s request and will begin immediately.