COVID-19 in Tennessee: 8,220 new cases, 100 deaths reported on Dec. 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Wednesday, December 30.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 580,809 as of December 30, 2020 including 6,810 deaths, 3,212 current hospitalizations and 501,691 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 23.68%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/foQEaiIMxg — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 30, 2020

The department reported 8,220 new cases, putting the state at 580,909 total cases. Of the total cases, 509,854 are confirmed and 70,955 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 100 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 6,810 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 501,691 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 7,948 in the last 24 hours.

There are 3,212 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 5,547,313 tests. The latest update added 26,426 tests to the state’s total.