COVID-19 in Tennessee: 7,588 new cases, 114 deaths reported on January 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Wednesday, January 6.

The state once again reported a record-high for current hospitalizations. 3,332 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is down to 7%.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 625,237 as of January 6, 2021 including 7,381 deaths, 3,332 current hospitalizations and 548,838 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 20.28%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz89Pj0P. pic.twitter.com/VNqiCUXCgw — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 6, 2021

TDH released its latest COVID-19 vaccination report on Tuesday. The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 169,070 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee.

Many Tennesseans are asking: When, and where, can I receive a COVID-19 vaccine? Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer. Information released Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health identifies which distribution phase each county is in and if there is an available vaccine.

Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday a new online tool to help you find out when you will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To use the tool, click here.

Tennessee ended 2020 with new record-high COVID numbers for the month of December. It’s an unfortunate trend the state found itself in the last quarter of the year, reporting new record-high cases and deaths in October, November, and December.

November and December alone account for 56% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 cases (11/1 – 12/31: 326,130) and 51% of the state’s total virus deaths (11/1 – 12/31: 3,554) during the pandemic in 2020.