COVID-19 in Tennessee: 7,289 new cases, 87 deaths reported on Dec. 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, December 11.

The health department reported 7,289 new cases, bringing the state to 436,262 total cases. Of those cases, 397,443 are confirmed and 38,819 are probable. With 7,289 cases reported Friday, Tennessee has seen the most weekly cases reported since the pandemic began with 38,740 cases and there is still one day to go to add to the total.

Friday’s new cases increase is also the fifth-highest single-day increase. Three of the state’s top five increases have occurred during this week.

1. Dec. 9: 8,213 new cases

2. Dec. 7: 8,136 new cases

3. Nov. 30: 7,975 new cases

4. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases

5. Dec. 11: 7,289 new cases

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 6,236 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average rose to 5,682.

Of the 436,262 cases, 229,999 are female (53%), 202,758 are male (46%), and 3,505 are pending (1%).

The state also has its highest amount of active COVID-19 cases with 47,457.

TDH also confirmed 87 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 5,327 total deaths. This is now the deadliest week for the state with 422 deaths reported through Friday.

Tennessee’s top five single-day increases have all been within the last month, with the top three occurring in the first few days of December.

1. Dec. 8: 100 deaths

2. Dec. 4: 95 deaths

3. Dec. 3: 93 deaths

4. Nov. 25: 92 deaths

5. Nov. 11: 89 deaths

The state has reported an average of 66 deaths per day during the month of December. Tennessee has reported 725 deaths over the course of the first 11 days this month. The deaths added in December already rank higher than the total deaths reported in March (23), April (176), May (165), June (240), July (456), August (694), and September (700).

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 383,478 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,034 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported a new record for current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,640 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 13,039.

Tennessee has processed 4,857,934 tests with 4,421,672 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 9%. The latest update added 53,860 tests to the state’s total.

Since the early days of the pandemic, Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard has given insight into how well communities are social distancing through the use of cellphone GPS data.

The Scoreboard assigns grades for states, counties, and cities across the country, indicating how well that particular region maintains the recommended six feet of distance. Currently, the grade for Tennessee is an ‘F.’

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown issued an urgent plea to residents on Wednesday, asking them to continue efforts to mitigate COVID-19 as hospitals continue to experience high demand and staff shortages.

In the last of couple weeks, hospitals across the country started seeing the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started and they’re expecting it to get much worse with a surge from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rural Tennessee hospitals are facing the biggest struggle, many of them calling medical centers in other counties and even states to help with their patients.

On Thursday, a U.S. government advisory panel has endorsed Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, in a major step toward an epic vaccination campaign that could finally conquer the outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it would work rapidly toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization for Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine. The agency also said in a statement Friday that it has notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed so that they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.

A COVID-19 vaccination plan released by the Department of Health earlier in the week indicates Tennessee will receive 56,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid-December in the form of 58 trays each holding 975 doses. Those trays will be shipped to hospitals. One will be reserved in case of “spoilage” during transport.

A number of educators have reached out to News 2, concerned about the drastic spike in cases and quarantines. Districts confirm that staffing has been their biggest challenge. More than 2,000 students and nearly 1,000 staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the state’s dashboard.

Tennessee Representative David Byrd, who is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, is asking for continued prayers as he may have to be placed on a ventilator due to his low oxygen levels as he battles the virus.

“I really need a miracle today!! My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!” the 63-year-old lawmaker posted on social media.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 630 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 53,109.

Over the last two weeks, the three COVID-19 community assessment centers in Nashville have tested more than 14,000 people. On Monday alone, the three sites tested 2,480 people for COVID-19. The Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 that is the largest volume the centers have seen since November 23, before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Michael Caldwell has resigned from his position. On Thursday night, the Metro Board of Health unanimously voted 6-0 to accept his resignation during a meeting called to address Dr. Caldwell’s behavior.